Sam Altman’s nuclear energy company Oklo plunges 54% in NYSE debut

May 13, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Sam Altman is now chairman of a public company. But it’s not OpenAI. On Friday, advanced nuclear fission company Oklo started trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company, which has yet to generate any revenue, went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called AltC Acquisition Corp., founded and led by Altman. Under the ticker symbol “OKLO,” shares plummeted 54% on Friday to $8.45, valuing the company at about $364 million.

