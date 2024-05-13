Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France

May 13, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Leading healthcare companies Pfizer and AstraZeneca announced on Sunday new investments in France worth a total of nearly $1 billion, ahead of the start of this year’s annual ‘Choose France’ business summit. Pfizer said it would invest 500 million euros ($538.5 million) in France to build up its research and development work in the country, while AstraZeneca announced an investment of $388 million for its site at Dunkirk.

