Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

SEC approves rule change to allow creation of ether ETFs

May 24, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)The SEC has approved a rule change Thursday that would pave the way for ETFs that buy and hold ether, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies. The decision comes less than six months after the Securities and Exchange Commission approved bitcoin ETFs. Those funds have proven to be a big success for the industry, with net inflows already surpassing $12 billion, according to FactSet.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed after Dow posts worst session since March 2023: Live updates
  2. Hedge funds cut Magnificent Seven exposure to invest in AI
  3. SEC approves rule change to allow creation of ether ETFs
  4. Nvidia shares pass $1,000 for first time on AI-driven sales surge
  5. Gramercy to generate $90m annually from 2023 Pogust Goodhead deal

Search


Categories