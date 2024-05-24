(CNBC)The SEC has approved a rule change Thursday that would pave the way for ETFs that buy and hold ether, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies. The decision comes less than six months after the Securities and Exchange Commission approved bitcoin ETFs. Those funds have proven to be a big success for the industry, with net inflows already surpassing $12 billion, according to FactSet.
SEC approves rule change to allow creation of ether ETFs
