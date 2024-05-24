Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia shares pass $1,000 for first time on AI-driven sales surge

May 24, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nvidia shares topped $1,000 for the first time in extended trading on Wednesday after the chipmaker reported fiscal first-quarter results that topped analyst estimates. Nvidia’s quarterly earnings report has become a way for investors to gauge the strength of the AI boom that has transfixed markets in recent months. Its strong results on Wednesday suggest that demand for the AI chips Nvidia makes remains robust, and CEO Jensen Huang said the company would see revenue from its next-generation AI chip, called Blackwell, later this year.

