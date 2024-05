(CNBC) MongoDB’s revenue grew 22% year over year in the fiscal first quarter, which ended on April 30, according to a statement. Growth slowed for the third consecutive quarter. It was 57% two years ago. The company had a net loss of $80.6 million, or $1.10 per share, compared with a net loss of $54.2 million, or 77 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

To read this article: