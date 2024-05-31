Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dell shares fall despite growing AI server business

May 31, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Dell reported first-quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts’ estimates for earnings and sales, as the company has emerged as one of the top vendors for artificial intelligence servers. Shares fell about 12% in extended trading at one point before recovering. When the company reported earnings in February, it reported earnings per share that were significantly higher than expectations. This quarter, Dell’s earnings were in line with Wall Street’s forecast.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures inch lower as investors review earnings, brace for inflation report: Live updates
  2. Fed’s favorite inflation gauge is expected to show very slow progress on Friday
  3. Trump Media shares tumble after Donald Trump found guilty on 34 felony counts
  4. Hedge funds sell-off US cyclical stocks at fastest rate this year
  5. MongoDB shares sink 23% after management trims guidance

Search


Categories