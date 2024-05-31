(CNBC) Dell reported first-quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts’ estimates for earnings and sales, as the company has emerged as one of the top vendors for artificial intelligence servers. Shares fell about 12% in extended trading at one point before recovering. When the company reported earnings in February, it reported earnings per share that were significantly higher than expectations. This quarter, Dell’s earnings were in line with Wall Street’s forecast.
Dell shares fall despite growing AI server business
