Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Here’s everything to expect when the Fed wraps up its meeting Wednesday

May 1, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Faced with stubborn inflation that has raised concerns about where policy is headed, the Federal Reserve has been ensnared in a holding pattern that likely will be reflected when it closes its meeting Wednesday. Markets are anticipating a near-zero chance that the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank’s policy-setting arm, will announce any change to interest rates.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. S&P 500 futures fall as Wall Street braces for Fed rate decision: Live updates
  2. Here’s everything to expect when the Fed wraps up its meeting Wednesday
  3. Binance co-founder Zhao set to keep on growing his $33 billion fortune even as he heads to prison for four months
  4. Amazon profit more than triples, topping Wall Street expectations
  5. Hedge funds are ‘dead as a doornail,’ says chairman of ultra-rich investors’ club Tiger 21

Search


Categories