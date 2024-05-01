Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

S&P 500 futures fall as Wall Street braces for Fed rate decision: Live updates

May 1, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) S&P 500 futures slipped Tuesday night as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s rate policy decision. Futures linked to the broad market index slipped 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.4%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked lower by 8 points, or 0.02%.  In after-hours trading, Amazon advanced about 1% following better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the first quarter.

