(CNBC) S&P 500 futures slipped Tuesday night as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s rate policy decision. Futures linked to the broad market index slipped 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.4%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked lower by 8 points, or 0.02%. In after-hours trading, Amazon advanced about 1% following better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the first quarter.

