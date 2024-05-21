(CNBC) Cryptocurrencies rose Tuesday amid a late surge in optimism around the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s decisions on spot ether exchange-traded funds applications, the first of which is due this week. Ether led the rally, rising 9% to $3,680.98, according to Coin Metrics. On Monday, it rocketed 20%. Meanwhile, bitcoin added 2% and was trading at about $71,350, extending an 8% gain from the previous day, when it reclaimed the $70,000 level.

