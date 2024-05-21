Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon signals retirement is closer than ever

May 21, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)

Jamie Dimon’s days as CEO of JPMorgan Chase are numbered — though it is unclear by how much.“The timetable isn’t five years anymore,” Dimon said at the New York-based bank’s annual investor meeting. In a response to a question Monday about the bank’s succession planning, Dimon indicated that his expected tenure is less than five more years. That is a key change from Dimon’s previous responses to succession questions, in which his standard answer had been that retirement was perpetually five years away.

