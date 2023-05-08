Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Warren Buffett says American banks could face more turbulence ahead, but deposits are safe

May 8, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett on Saturday assailed regulators, politicians and the media for confusing the public about the safety of U.S. banks and said that conditions could worsen from here. Buffett, when asked about the recent tumult that led to the collapse of three mid-sized institutions since March, launched into a lengthy diatribe about the matter.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Investment Adviser and Fund Trustees Charged with Liquidity Rule Violations
  2. Warren Buffett says American banks could face more turbulence ahead, but deposits are safe
  3. Stock futures are flat to start the week
  4. The best wisdom from Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting
  5. Yellen warns of ‘economic chaos’ unless Congress raises the debt ceiling

Search


Categories