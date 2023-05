(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were flat on Sunday evening. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 10 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were flat. Over the weekend, billionaire investor Warren Buffett commented on a slew of topics, including the latest banking crisis that rocked Wall Street, at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

To read this article: