Stock futures are little changed as traders hope for a debt ceiling deal: Live updates

May 18, 2023 : Permanent Link

CNBC) U.S. stock futures were flat on Wednesday night as Wall Street hoped that the debt ceiling crisis would soon see a resolution. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped by 28 points, or 0.08%. Futures linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures declined by 0.05% and 0.02%, respectively.  The major averages all ended Wednesday’s regular session higher.

