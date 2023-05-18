Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Deutsche Bank agrees to pay $75 million to Jeffrey Epstein victims to settle lawsuit

May 18, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $75 million to victims of sex predator Jeffrey Epstein to settle a federal lawsuit accusing the bank of enabling and benefitting from its customer’s sex trafficking of young women, sources told CNBC on Wednesday night. The bombshell deal still leaves JPMorgan Chase to defend its own would-be class action lawsuit by Epstein accusers in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, which involves similar allegations.

