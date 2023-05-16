(CNBC) Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones believes the Federal Reserve has finished raising interest rates in its fight against inflation, and the stock market could grind higher this year. “I definitely think they are done,” Jones said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” of the Fed’s rate-hiking campaign. “They could probably declare victory now because if you look at CPI, it’s been declining 12 straight months. … That’s never happened before in history.”

To read this article: