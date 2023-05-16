Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Consumer debt passes $17 trillion for the first time despite slide in mortgage demand

May 16, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Total consumer debt hit a fresh new high in the first quarter of 2023, pushing past $17 trillion even amid a sharp pullback in home borrowing. The total for borrowing across all categories hit $17.05 trillion, an increase of nearly $150 billion, or 0.9% during the January-to-March period, the New York Federal Reserve reported Monday. That took total indebtedness up about $2.9 trillion from the pre-Covid period ended in 2019.

