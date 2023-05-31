(CNBC) Nvidia hit a $1 trillion market cap at the open Tuesday before paring back gains, falling to $990 billion. Nvidia’s shares had to hold above $404.86 to maintain that distinction throughout the day. The stock gave back some of its gains by late afternoon trading, holding on to a fresh 52-week high but falling back just below a $1 trillion valuation, where it would close.

To read this article: