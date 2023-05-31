Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

A.I. poses human extinction risk on par with nuclear war, Sam Altman and other tech leaders warn

May 31, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Artificial intelligence may lead to human extinction and reducing the risks associated with the technology should be a global priority, industry experts and tech leaders stated in an open letter. “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Former Wells Fargo Senior Executive to Pay $3-Million to Settle Fraud Charges for Misleading Investors About Abusive Sales Practices
  2. A.I. poses human extinction risk on par with nuclear war, Sam Altman and other tech leaders warn
  3. Nvidia crosses into $1 trillion market cap before giving back gains
  4. Stock futures are little changed as traders await debt ceiling progress in Washington: Live updates
  5. Debt ceiling bill clears key hurdle, teeing up final House vote before it goes to Senate

Search


Categories