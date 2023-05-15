Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Judge warns JPMorgan Chase of contempt finding for slow-walking evidence in Jeffrey Epstein case

May 15, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A New York federal judge warned JPMorgan Chase that he might find the bank in contempt of court if it does not speed up in producing evidence related to late sexual offender and money manager Jeffrey Epstein for lawsuits by an Epstein accuser and the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Judge Jed Rakoff suggested that JPMorgan and two law firms representing the bank have been slow-walking in turning over documents.

