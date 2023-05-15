Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Crypto companies are playing poker with the SEC as agency cracks down on the industry

May 15, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Cryptocurrency companies are playing a game of poker with the Securities and Exchange Commission, making bold threats to leave the U.S. as the regulator steps up pressure on the industry to toe the line. Major players are hoping that the SEC and Washington takes, what crypto watchers see as bluffs, seriously and soften the hard line that regulators have taken on the industry. Executives at firms including crypto exchange Coinbase and blockchain services company Ripple have piled on with comments laying into the SEC and signaling plans to shift business overseas.

