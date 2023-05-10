(CNBC) Goldman Sachs Group agreed to pay $215 million to settle a class action alleging widespread bias against women in pay and promotions, ending one of the highest-profile lawsuits claiming unequal treatment of women on Wall Street. The settlement disclosed on Monday covers about 2,887 current and former female vice presidents and associates who worked in investment banking, investment management and securities.
Goldman Sachs to pay $215 million to end gender bias lawsuit
