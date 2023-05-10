(CNBC) Stock futures were all higher in overnight trading as Wall Street braced for a key inflation report. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 13 points, or 0.04% while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.07% and 0.04% respectively. Another busy earnings day ensued after hours, with Airbnb and Twilio falling more than 11% each on weak forecasts.
Stock futures are higher as investors await key inflation report: Live updates
