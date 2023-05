(CNBC) Goldman Sachs is bullish about artificial intelligence and believes the technology could help drive S&P 500 profits in the next 10 years. “Over the next 10 years, AI could increase productivity by 1.5% per year. And that could increase S&P500 profits by 30% or more over the next decade,” Goldman’s senior strategist Ben Snider told CNBC Thursday.

