Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Target expects organized retail crime-fueled losses to jump by $500 million this year

May 18, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Target said Wednesday that organized retail crime will fuel $500 million more in stolen and lost merchandise this year compared with a year ago. Target’s inventory loss, called shrink, totaled about $763 million last fiscal year, based on calculations from the company’s financial filings. With the anticipated increase, shrink this year would surpass $1 billion.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Pershing Square takes new $1.1bn Alphabet stake
  2. Deutsche Bank agrees to pay $75 million to Jeffrey Epstein victims to settle lawsuit
  3. Stock futures are little changed as traders hope for a debt ceiling deal: Live updates
  4. Biden, McCarthy say U.S. won’t default as debt talks inch forward
  5. Target expects organized retail crime-fueled losses to jump by $500 million this year

Search


Categories