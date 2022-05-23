Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tech stocks are mired in their longest weekly losing streak since dot-com bust

May 23, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Tech companies haven’t seen a selloff like since 2001 and the bursting of the dot-com bubble. The Nasdaq declined 3.8% this week, falling for a seventh straight week. It’s the longest losing streak for the tech-heavy index in 21 years. Inflation, rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and pandemic lockdowns in China are adding up to a disastrous market in general and a particularly brutal stretch for investors in technology and growth stocks, after historic rallies in recent years.

