(CNBC) If there’s more bad news from retailers in the coming week, that could be a negative catalyst for an already cranky stock market. Market pros are watching for more signs that stocks could be bottoming, though strategists say that is a tricky prospect and there could be false signals. The S&P 500, on an intraday basis Friday, broke through its prior low to reach bear market levels – trading more than 20% below its record high reached in January. But it did not close there. Instead, it reversed the day’s steep losses and ended the day just slightly positive.

