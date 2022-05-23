(CNBC) Stock futures rose in overnight trading Sunday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for its 8th straight week amid a broader market sell-off. Futures on the Dow industrial average gained 224 points, or 0.72%. S&P 500 futures added 0.9% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.11%. The moves came after the S&P 500 on Friday dipped into bear market territory on an intraday basis. While the benchmark was down 20% at one point, it did not close in a bear market after a late-day comeback.

