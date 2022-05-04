Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures inch higher ahead of Fed’s big rate decision

May 4, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures inched higher in overnight trading as investors braced for the Federal Reserve’s big interest rate decision on Wednesday, where the central bank is widely expected to hike rates by half a percentage point. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat. S&P 500 futures inched 0.11% higher, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.19%. Markets are preparing for a hawkish Fed, and the central bank is also expected to announce a plan to cut its roughly $9 trillion balance sheet by $95 billion a month, beginning in June.

