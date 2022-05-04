(CNBC) Stock futures inched higher in overnight trading as investors braced for the Federal Reserve’s big interest rate decision on Wednesday, where the central bank is widely expected to hike rates by half a percentage point. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat. S&P 500 futures inched 0.11% higher, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.19%. Markets are preparing for a hawkish Fed, and the central bank is also expected to announce a plan to cut its roughly $9 trillion balance sheet by $95 billion a month, beginning in June.

To read this article: