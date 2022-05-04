(Opalesque) Investors removed an estimated net $8.96 billion from hedge funds in March. Performance accounted for an increase in assets. The result of both factors was an increase in estimated industry AUM to $3.623 trillion, said eVestment. It is difficult for anything to grow when some of its largest pieces are not growing and that is why the hedge fund industry ended Q1 with essentially zero growth from net investor flows.

To read this article: