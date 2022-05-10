Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are higher after S&P 500 falls to its lowest level in more than a year

May 10, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures swung between positive and negative territory on Monday night after the S&P 500 fell to its lowest level in more than a year. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were last up 107 points, or 0.33%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.5% and 0.83%, respectively. Shares of AMC gained more than 2% while Novavax plunged about 22% after-hours on the back of their most recent quarterly reports.

