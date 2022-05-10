Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin briefly dips below $30,000, drops more than 56% from its all-time high

May 10, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin dropped below the $30,000 level late Monday, breaching a symbolic price threshold. At its lowest price point, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency was more than 12% lower on the day — and more than 56% off its November all-time high of around $69,000. It later recovered from some of those losses and was trading at $31,181.28 as of 10:38 p.m. ET Monday, according to data from Coin Metrics.

