Robinhood to let users hold their own crypto and NFTs as it reaches for growth beyond stock trading

May 18, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Robinhood is handing over the keys to some of its customers’ crypto. The trading and investing company announced Tuesday it will let users hold and custody their own cryptocurrencies and NFTs in a separate, stand-alone app. It’s the latest move in the digital asset space for Robinhood as it reaches for growth beyond stock trading. The company shares are off more than 70% since its IPO.

