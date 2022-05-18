(CNBC) Home Depot on Tuesday raised its full-year outlook and reported strong quarterly earnings, fueled by the company’s strongest first-quarter sales on record, an early signal that the retailer is so far weathering inflation. Home Depot executives said they haven’t seen shoppers trading down in the face of higher prices, and don’t expect them to start.
Home Depot raises full-year outlook as shoppers trade up to premium products and fuel record Q1 sales
