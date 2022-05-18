Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Home Depot raises full-year outlook as shoppers trade up to premium products and fuel record Q1 sales

May 18, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Home Depot on Tuesday raised its full-year outlook and reported strong quarterly earnings, fueled by the company’s strongest first-quarter sales on record, an early signal that the retailer is so far weathering inflation. Home Depot executives said they haven’t seen shoppers trading down in the face of higher prices, and don’t expect them to start.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Allianz Global Investors and Three Former Senior Portfolio Managers Charged with Multibillion Dollar Securities Fraud
  2. Stock futures lower as Wall Street looks to build on recent rebound
  3. US tech stock sell-off continues as hedge funds dump Netflix and Meta
  4. Powell says the Fed will not hesitate to keep raising rates until inflation comes down
  5. JPMorgan investors hand Jamie Dimon a rare rebuke with disapproval of $52.6 million bonus

Search


Categories