Rapid growth propels venture capital AUM crosses the $2tn barrier

May 20, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Venture capital (VC) becomes the second private capital class to hit $2tn assets under management (AUM), said a study. According to Preqin, VC AUM has hit $2.03tn as of September 2021, the most recent date for which the calculation is possible. The VC segment is still a third of the size of private equity, which had an AUM of $6.03tn as of September 2021, but has grown faster, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% since the end of 2012 (9.75 years), compared to 11.5% for private equity, said the report.

