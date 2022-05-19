(CNBC) Melvin Capital Management, the hedge fund burned by the GameStop mania, said it will unwind its funds and return cash to investors as losses accelerated during the market turmoil this year.“ The past 17 months has been an incredibly trying time for the firm and you, our investors,” founder Gabe Plotkin wrote in a letter to investors.
