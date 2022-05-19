Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Melvin Capital says it’s winding down funds and returning money to investors during market turmoil

May 19, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Melvin Capital Management, the hedge fund burned by the GameStop mania, said it will unwind its funds and return cash to investors as losses accelerated during the market turmoil this year.“ The past 17 months has been an incredibly trying time for the firm and you, our investors,” founder Gabe Plotkin wrote in a letter to investors.

