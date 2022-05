(CNBC) Elon Musk hinted that he could seek to renegotiate the price of his Twitter takeover, saying a deal at a lower price wasn’t “out of the question,” Bloomberg reported Monday. Musk reportedly made the comments while speaking at a summit hosted by Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks and David Friedberg for their “All-In” podcast.

