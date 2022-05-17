Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

White House hits back at Amazon’s Bezos after Biden inflation spat

May 17, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The White House on Monday hit back at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos after he took a swipe at President Joe Biden in a series of tweets over the weekend for his comments on inflation. The exchange began Friday when Biden tweeted, without directly referring to Amazon: “You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share.”

