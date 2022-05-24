Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

JPMorgan shares pop after bank says it will reach key returns target earlier than planned

May 24, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) JPMorgan Chase on Monday reversed course on guidance it gave in January, saying the bank could achieve a key performance target this year after all. The lender said that a 17% return on tangible common equity “remains our target and may be achieved in 2022,” according to a presentation. That’s a switch from earlier this year, when CFO Jeremy Barnum warned that headwinds, including rising costs, would cause the bank to miss its target for the next one to two years.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. BNY Mellon Investment Adviser Charged for Misstatements and Omissions Concerning ESG Considerations
  2. Zoom pops 16% on first-quarter earnings beat and strong guidance
  3. JPMorgan shares pop after bank says it will reach key returns target earlier than planned
  4. Bitcoin could fall to $8,000, a more than 70% plunge, Guggenheim’s Minerd says
  5. Snap plunges 30% after CEO warns company will miss revenue and earnings estimates, slow hiring

Search


Categories