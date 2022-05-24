(CNBC) Bitcoin could drop further and fall to $8,000 from its current levels, Guggenheim Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd predicted Monday. That would represent a more than 70% drop to Monday morning’s price of just over $30,000. “When you break below 30,000 [dollars] consistently, 8,000 [dollars] is the ultimate bottom, so I think we have a lot more room to the downside, especially with the Fed being restrictive.

