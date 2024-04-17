Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tesla shares fall to lowest in almost a year after job cuts heighten concerns about waning demand

April 17, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Companies often see their stock price jump after announcing job cuts, as Wall Street rallies around the prospects for improved efficiency and profits. But that’s not how investors treated the latest news out of Tesla. Shares of the electric vehicle maker dropped almost 6% on Monday and another 2.7% on Tuesday, falling to their lowest since April of last year.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed after the S&P 500 registers third straight losing day: Live updates
  2. Element set to return $4bn in client cash
  3. Bitcoin halving is likely this week — here’s what you need to know
  4. Andreessen Horowitz raises $7.2 billion, a sign that tech startup market may be bouncing back
  5. Tesla shares fall to lowest in almost a year after job cuts heighten concerns about waning demand

Search


Categories