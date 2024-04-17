(CNBC) Companies often see their stock price jump after announcing job cuts, as Wall Street rallies around the prospects for improved efficiency and profits. But that’s not how investors treated the latest news out of Tesla. Shares of the electric vehicle maker dropped almost 6% on Monday and another 2.7% on Tuesday, falling to their lowest since April of last year.
Tesla shares fall to lowest in almost a year after job cuts heighten concerns about waning demand
