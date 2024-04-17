Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed Chair Powell says there has been a ‘lack of further progress’ this year on inflation

April 17, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Speaking to a policy forum focused on U.S.-Canada economic relations, Powell said that while inflation continues to make its way lower, it hasn’t moved quickly enough, and the current state of policy should remain intact. “More recent data shows solid growth and continued strength in the labor market, but also a lack of further progress so far this year on returning to our 2% inflation goal.”

