Stock futures rise slightly in overnight trading following the market’s losing week: Live updates

April 8, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading Sunday after the market suffered a down week as 2024?s rally took a breather. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 55 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both inched up 0.1%. The 30-stock Dow fell 2.3% last week, posting its worst weekly performance March 2023.

