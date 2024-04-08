Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Macro hedge funds surge in March, post strongest quarter in over 20 years

April 8, 2024 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Hedge funds extended the 1Q surge through March, led by Macro strategies, which posted its best month since March 2022 and its strongest quarter in over 20 years. Industry-wide gains were driven by trend-following CTAs, Energy, Multi-Strategy, Healthcare, and Cryptocurrency exposures, expanding the powerful 5-month return for the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index (FWC) to +11.1 percent, the strongest such return since the 5-month period ending April 2021.

