(Opalesque) Hedge funds extended the 1Q surge through March, led by Macro strategies, which posted its best month since March 2022 and its strongest quarter in over 20 years. Industry-wide gains were driven by trend-following CTAs, Energy, Multi-Strategy, Healthcare, and Cryptocurrency exposures, expanding the powerful 5-month return for the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index (FWC) to +11.1 percent, the strongest such return since the 5-month period ending April 2021.

