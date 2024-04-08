(CNBC) The CEO of blockchain startup Ripple sees the combined market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market topping $5 trillion this year. Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse says he expects the entire value of the crypto market to double, citing macro factors including the arrival of the first U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETFs), as well as the upcoming so-called bitcoin “halving.”
Ripple CEO predicts crypto market will double in size to $5 trillion by the end of 2024
