Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ripple CEO predicts crypto market will double in size to $5 trillion by the end of 2024

April 8, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The CEO of blockchain startup Ripple sees the combined market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market topping $5 trillion this year. Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse says he expects the entire value of the crypto market to double, citing macro factors including the arrival of the first U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETFs), as well as the upcoming so-called bitcoin “halving.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are flat as key March inflation report looms: Live updates
  2. Losses prompt Blackstone-backed Antara to freeze illiquid assets
  3. Intel unveils latest AI chip as Nvidia competition heats up
  4. A crucial report Wednesday is expected to show little progress against inflation
  5. Digital assets funds see an additional $646m in inflows

Search


Categories