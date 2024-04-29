(CNBC) Snap shares surged 28% last week after the company surprised Wall Street by showing a profit and reported sales and user numbers that exceeded analysts’ estimates. The stock climbed $3.15 to close at $14.55, its biggest percentage gain since 2022. Even after the rally, the stock is down 14% for the year due to a 31% plunge in February. Revenue in the first quarter increased 21% to $1.19 billion.

