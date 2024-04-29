Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Intel used to dominate the U.S. chip industry. Now it’s struggling to stay relevant

April 29, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Intel’s long-awaited turnaround looks farther away than ever after the company reported dismal first-quarter earnings. Investors pushed the shares down 9% on Friday to their lowest level of the year. Although Intel’s revenue is no longer shrinking and the company remains the biggest maker of processors that power PCs and laptops, sales in the first quarter trailed estimates.

