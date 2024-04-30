Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Samsung Electronics’ operating profit jumps 933% in first quarter, beats expectations

April 30, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Samsung’s revenue for the quarter ending March jumped 12.81% from a year ago, while operating profit soared 932.8% in the same period. The figures were in line with the company’s guidance earlier this month, where Samsung said operating profit in the January-March quarter likely rose to 6.6 trillion Korean won, up 931% from a year ago. The firm expected first quarter revenue at 71 trillion won.

