(CNBC) Large family offices have nearly half their investments in private markets and alternatives, as they move out of the stock market in search of higher returns and lower volatility, according to a new study. Family offices have 46% of their total portfolio in alternative investments, which includes private equity, real estate, venture capital, hedge funds and private credit, according to the JPMorgan Private Bank Global Family Office Report, released Monday. The family offices covered by the survey had 26% of their assets invested in publicly traded stocks.

