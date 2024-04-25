Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

(CNBC) Rubrik, a data-management software company backed by Microsoft priced its IPO at $32 a share. That’s above its expected range. The 10-year-old company sold 23.5 million shares ahead of its New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday and will trade under the ticker symbol “RBRK.” Rubrik raised $752 million through the initial public offering, valuing the company at $5.6 billion.

