JPMorgan Chase is caught in U.S-Russia sanctions war after overseas court orders $440 million seized from bank

April 25, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A Russian court sided with state-run lender VTB Bank in its efforts to recoup $439.5 million from JPMorgan Chase that the American lender froze in U.S. accounts after the Ukraine invasion. The court ordered the seizure of funds in JPMorgan’s Russian accounts and “movable and immovable property,” including the bank’s stake in a Russian subsidiary, according to a court order published Wednesday.

